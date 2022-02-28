A federal judge in Scranton has sentenced a Monroe County motel operator to 15 years in jail for sex and drug trafficking.
Faizal Bhimani’s sentencing followed a two-week jury trial in Scranton in October 2020, in which a jury found Bhimani and co-defendant Nazim Hassam guilty, along with two hotel companies, Om Sri Sai Inc., and the Pocono Plaza Inn, formerly known as the Quality Inn, in Stroudsburg.
Bhimani, 45, of Bartonsville, was convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and aiding and abetting in those charges, sex- and drug-trafficking conspiracy, and managing a drug-related premises.
Authorities said Bhimani, who was first charged in 2017, conspired with others to recruit women to work as prostitutes, and conspired with others to distribute cocaine, crack, marijuana and heroin.
According to a news release Friday from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania:
Bhimani was closely associated with several traffickers and knew of the methods to compel victims to have sex for money, according to the release.
Authorities also said Bhimani also warned sex traffickers and drug dealers when law enforcement were present at the hotel, including during the manhunt for Eric Frein in 2014.
Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the an attack at a Pennsylvania State Police police barracks in the Poconos that year, during which he shot and killed one state trooper and seriously injured another.
The jury in 2020 also found the Pocono Plaza Inn guilty of managing a drug-related premises, and Hassam, part-owner and vice president of Om Sri Sai and managing shareholder of both hotels, guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy and two counts of managing a drug-related premises.
The convictions ended a joint investigation into sex trafficking, drug trafficking and violent crime in Monroe County by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which began in 2014 with an FBI investigation into the Black P Stone gang, a set of the Bloods gang, which was responsible for gun violence and drug trafficking in Monroe.
Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office joined the investigation, which eventually expanded beyond the Black P Stones to uncover more widespread sex and drug trafficking in the county.
Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Bhimani.
