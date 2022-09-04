Scouts visit Florida camp

LEWISBURG — Twelve Boy Scouts and four adult leaders from three troops in Union and Northumberland counties recently visited Sea Base, in the Florida Keys.
The base is one of the Boy Scouts of America High Adventure Camps. Participants lived on a sailboat, and learned how to sail. Other activities included snorkeling, fishing, kayaking, and exploring numerous reefs and landmarks.
