LEWISBURG — Consequences of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision which overturned a long-standing abortion ruling were expected to reach into many areas of American life.
"Women in the workforce, women getting further education, their earnings and just so many things," said Brittney Zechman, assistant director of Family Planning Plus. "But we'll be still be there trying to provide access to contraception."
Zechman said Family Planning Plus will stress long-term family planning, including access to longer-lasting but reversible contraception such as internal uterine devices (IUD).
"Those are good for up to six years," Zechman added. "Some are good for up to 10 years. (IUD) are most effective methods."
User error of contraceptives, Zechman noted, could prompt increased use of the so-called morning after pill, available without a prescription at pharmacies or at Family Planning Plus.
The court ruled 6-3 Friday that the United States Constitution did not guarantee the right to an abortion, reversing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority, maintaining the arguments in nearly 50-year old decision were "exceptionally weak." Previous decisions affirming Roe were deemed "egregiously wrong" and "must be overruled."
Alito and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas joined the majority opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred in the judgement but reportedly would have only limited the decision to upholding the Mississippi law at issue.
Dissenting Justices Steven Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan maintained that "millions of American women have lost a fundamental constitutional protection."
A May draft by Justice Samuel Alito, leaked and published in the Politico, implied the court was about to overturn the holding of Roe v. Wade. Zechman noted that reaction to the leak reported in May included the thought that abortion had already been banned.
Zechman stood by a previous projection that the decision would "rile up" men and women across the country. Voting from the heart would be more important than ever with the results to be seen.
Pam Burkholder, Expectations Women’s Center executive director, did not return a request for comment in time for publication.
However, Burkholder previously said if decisions are returned to the states, the current Pennsylvania law was a known entity. Should there be new anger and confusion, the work of Expectations would be more important than ever.
