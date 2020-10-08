MILTON — A Milton Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued late Thursday afternoon by district Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
The announcement of the staff member testing positive was made three days after the district announced a middle school student tested positive for the virus.
Keegan on Wednesday said 13 students and three staff members in the district were on quarantine for 14 days.
"Decisions about the building closure will be based on Department of Health feedback, the current Substantial Community Transmission Spread and the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the middle school," the district's Thursday release said. "If our instructional day changes, we will inform you promptly."
Currently, students attend classes at Milton in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are held virtually on Wednesday as the buildings go through a deep-cleaning process.
"We truly appreciate your support and collaboration and we want to thank you for your continued support as we move through this pandemic," Thursday's release said.
