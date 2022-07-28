Eric Sundberg

Eric Sundberg

 Provided

LEWISBURG — Tonight’s edition of Live from Lewisburg: Into the Light is for children and adults alike.

Singer-songwriter Eric Sundberg will be performing at 7 tonight at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 40 S. Third St., Lewisburg. There is no charge for admission for the series, which organizers describe as a way to step from the darkness of the pandemic into a brighter mood and environment.

