LEWISBURG — Tonight’s edition of Live from Lewisburg: Into the Light is for children and adults alike.
Singer-songwriter Eric Sundberg will be performing at 7 tonight at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 40 S. Third St., Lewisburg. There is no charge for admission for the series, which organizers describe as a way to step from the darkness of the pandemic into a brighter mood and environment.
“I was a teacher and used to do a lot of children’s concerts,” Sundberg said. “Now that I am retired from teaching I do a little bit more of what we’ll call grown-up music.”
Sundberg says his set list includes contemporary folk, ballads, some originals and other material everyone can enjoy. He expects to do some material made familiar by Harry Chapin, John Denver and others.
Live from Lewisburg: Into the Light is being performed in churches, a concept which Sundberg agrees with him.
“I kind of like the acoustics of (churches),” he said. “Some people would say there is too much echo, but I think they have a nice sound or a nice resonance. If nothing else, they make my guitar sound better.”
Sundberg will be performing with both six and 12-string guitars. He said the rich sound of a 12-string reminds some people of a harpsichord.
“We’d love to have people come out,” he noted. “Part of the other reason that the churches host is to check out what they look like, the architecture and things like that. Beaver Memorial is a really cool church both on the outside and the inside.”
Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder, credits Sundberg for his expertise as a teacher, guitar player and writer of original tunes. Original titles included “Roll Me Down You River” and “Flip Flop Flapjack.”
Peltier also offered thanks to the church for hosting Sundberg, and noted the entire Into the Light series is being supported by the 1994 Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund through the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Live from Lewisburg: Into the light will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. Fourth St., Lewisburg, with Danny O’Neill, and Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, with Jenna Mammina and Rolf Sturm.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
