Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• John Matejick, 64, of Marion Heights, and Carol Billis, 57, of Kulpmont.
• Michael Dearing, 32, of Elysburg, and Natasha Melendez, 31, of Elysburg.
Deed transfers
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
• James F. Nicholas and Barbara A. Nicholas to James F. Nicholas, Barbara A. Nicholas, Nicole L. Hauck and James F. Nicholas Jr., property in Turbotville, $1.
• Dale E. Ranck Jr. to Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC, property in Milton, $50,000.
• Cathy E. Knoll to Cathy E. Knoll and Carlene A. Winder, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Michael D. Stahr to Richard A. Baylor and Rosemary A. Baylor, property in Delaware Township, $429,000.
• Fred Newcomer and Penny Newcomer to Emma C. Downey, property in Milton, $163,000.
• Lulu L. Reed estate and Donald S. Reed administrator to Jerry L. Kingery Jr. and Nancy J. Kingery, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Alysha K. Sampson and Samuel L. Sampson to Jeremy Rivera and Amber Renae Rivera, property in Turbot Township, $235,000.
• Christa Haseloff to Steven R. Everitt, property in Milton, $1.
• Elizabeth Ann Demby, John Demby Jr. and Isabel Tarr to Alejo-Abrue Agustin, property in Shamokin, $1.
• J. Thomas Harris Jr. and Marjorie J. Harris to Councilio Iglesias Evangelicas Shalom, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Geoffrey A. Craven to Andrew Otta and Brianna Otta, property in Point Township, $1.
• James G. Vetovich and Patricia A. Vetovich to James G. Vetovich II, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lorena A. Kutza-Porzi and Louis D. Porzi to Lorena A. Kutz-Porzi, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• JR&R LLC to Robert J. Sapienza and Diane Dangolovich, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Cheri M. Murphy and Rodney L. Murphy to Rodney L. Murphy and Cheri M. Murphy, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• June N. Schleig estate and Joy Kirby executrix to Russell E. McKinney and Hannah E. McKinney, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Russell E. McKinney and Hannah E. McKinney to Hunter E. McKinney, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Daniel E. Sejuit and Antoinette M. Sejuit to Jenna M. Rombig and David J. Sejuit, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Uniq Capital Group LLC to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kaitlyn B. Worhach, Kaitlyn B. Fabian and Brett Fabian to Ryan McKinley and Taylor Steinhart, property in Mount Carmel Township, $45,000.
• Sheila M. Barney to Dads Property Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $37,500.
• Jose A. Gonzalo and Rosemarie R. Gonzalo to Jose A. Gonazlo, Rosemarie R. Gonzalo, Jill M. Reedy, Joel A. Gonzalo and Jed D. Gonzalo, property in Mount Carmel Township and Kulpmont, $1.
• Richard F. Zinda to Richard F. Zinda and Marsha Morgan, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Costello Realty Incorporated to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Cindy Lee Olcese estate and Frank Delorso to David Angueira and Jamie Elizabeth Hartman, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
