WATSONTOWN — Over the past two years, a Watsontown family has truly learned to appreciate the phrase “never take tomorrow for granted.”
In October 2019, Terri Hauck was diagnosed with lung cancer. She is now 54 years old.
Chelsie Hauck, daughter of Terri and her husband Todd Hauck, is 31-years-old. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, and continues to live with her parents.
“I fell, Nov. 29 of 2020,” explained Todd, who is 55 years old. “I was out putting Christmas ornaments up around our house that day.”
He started putting out the ornaments collected by his wife at 11 that morning.
“With her having lung cancer, I felt the necessity of putting them up,” Todd recounted. “I was finishing the very last one that I had to do. It was 10 of 6 that I fell.”
When he fell, Todd was working on the porch, which he describes as being 4- to 5-feet high.
“I went into landscaping steps to go down to our basement area,” he explained. “That was probably another 2-feet down.”
He describes the experience as being “extremely scary.”
“I had blood gushing out of my head, which I could hear,” Todd said. “It was bad. It was one of the things that I’ll never forget.”
He was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he had surgery on Dec. 1 for a broken neck.
“I left my house in the ambulance, I had no movement from my neck down,” Todd said.
On Dec. 11, he was transferred to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia.
“When I first went there, I had a little bit of movement in my right hand, and a little bit of movement in my left foot,” Todd said. “That’s all the movement that I had.”
Due to COVID-19 protocols, he was unable to have visitors at the rehabilitation hospital for nearly two months.
Todd and Terri communicated several times per day through Alexa boxes, which each had.
As he progressed through rehabilitation, Todd could see improvements.
When he was released from the rehabilitation center March 2, he was able to walk 150 feet using a platform walker.
“The doctors are telling me it’s an incomplete injury,” Todd said. “They really don’t know how much I’ll get better. It’s a two-year injury (to recover from).”
Prior to Todd being released from the hospital, Terri had an appointment with her oncologist.
While she travels to Philadelphia every three weeks for immunotherapy, Terri said her cancer is stable.
“I did face my oncologist, just three weeks ago,” Terri recounted. “I said ‘I’m bringing Todd home. They’re telling me it’s a two-year (recovery) process. You have to give me two years of life.’”
Barring any unexpected developments in her condition, Terri believes she has about five years to live.
“Never take tomorrow for granted,” she said.
Given their daughter’s condition, Terri said it’s been a “Godsend” that their house was already equipped to accommodate someone who is handicapped.
“I have ramps into my home,” Terri said. “I have stair lifts... My shower was equipped for Todd and Chelsie.”
The family also has a van with a lift which they can use to transport Todd to appointments. However, they recently had to have a new transmission installed in the van.
The family is continuing to keep a positive attitude. Todd will be going for rehabilitation three days per week at UPMC Williamsport.
“My goal is to walk,” he said. “They fit me up with a power wheelchair. I would love to be able to rid this thing in, basically two years, hopefully sooner.”
The vice president of finance for National Ticket Company in Paxinos, Todd said his employers have “been very gracious to work with” thus far.
“I’ve helped them (with work projects), through telephone conversations,” he said. “I’ve helped the girls who work under me.”
While the family is insured, their medical bills are mounting.
Todd said he received a $4,000 bill for the ambulance which transferred him from Danville to Philadelphia for rehabilitation.
In addition, the family is unsure how long the insurance will cover Todd’s continued rehabilitation sessions.
“You tap out after so many sessions,” Terri said. “It will be $170 every time we go through the door (after the insurance stops covering the sessions).”
Currently, homemade pretzel rods are being sold by Todd’s sister, Wendy Hauck-Shoemaker, as a fundraiser for the family. The rods will be available for delivery by April 3.
To place an order, call Hauck-Shoemaker at 570-538-3207. Also contact Hauck-Shoemaker to purchase tickets for pizza or hoagies from Breaking Bread, Milton, to benefit the family.
The Haucks are thankful for all of the community support which they’ve received throughout their recent hardships.
“I got hundreds of cards when I was down at Magee Rehab,” Todd said. “It gave me something to read, something to look forward to.”
About 50 people gathered outside of the Hauck’s home to welcome Todd home from rehabilitation.
“We do thank the community for everything they’ve done,” Terri said. “People have brought food to us... The emotional support has been very, very kind.”
