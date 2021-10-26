SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is inviting the Selinsgrove community to its annual Halloween on the Ave., to be h eld from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, on University Avenue, between Pine and Broad streets.
University students living on the avenue and other clubs and organizations will offer trick-or-treaters candy, games, food and activities, including: Carnival games and activities; a free petting zoo; SU Dance Team performances at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and free snacks, including hot cider and cocoa and hotdogs.
Susquehanna also participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project, so there will be separate non-food prizes for children with food sensitivities or allergies.
For COVID purposes, all activities will be held outdoors only, and masking is required.
