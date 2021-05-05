CAMP HILL — The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association (PWDA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry awarded the Governor’s Achievement Award in the large employer category to UPMC Health Plan.
The 37th annual PWDA conference incorporates an award program that recognizes Pennsylvania employers that are exemplary supporters of workforce, community, and economic development and was presented virtually. PWDA is the association for Pennsylvania’s 22 workforce development boards.
UPMC Health Plan said its plans for 2021 include exploring registered apprenticeship opportunities, developing employee retention supports, and deepening the work to ensure that job seekers in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have pathways into careers with UPMC.
