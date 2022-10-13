Descendants of Milton founder donate historical items

MILTON — A family Bible carried with the founder of Milton when he immigrated to the United States from Germany is among a treasure trove of items recently donated to the Milton Historical Society.
Andrew Straub is recognized as the founder of Milton as he built a cabin on 200-acres of land in present-day Milton which he purchased from Col. Turbutt Francis in the 1770s. He is credited with laying out his town's lots in 1792.
Recently, Straub's descendants visited the historical society's Cameron House to donate several items of historical significance.
According to information provided by the society, the donation featured the Straub family Bible, which Andrew carried with him when he first traveled from Germany to the United States.
Other items donated include photographs, letters, deeds, ledgers and postcards.
Three of Straub's descendants donated the items while visiting Milton from South Dakota and Alaska. Presenting the items were Winfred Straub, Diana Straub and Lisa Straub-Johnson.
Winfred is a fourth-generation descendent of Andrew, while Lisa is Winfred's daughter. Diana is the wife of Timothy Straub, a fifth-generation descendent of Andrew.
According to information provided by the society, Winfred now lives on a ranch in South Dakota. Age 86, he lived in Milton until he turned 6.
Deb Owens, a historical society board member, provided a tour of the Cameron House to members of the Straub family when they presented the donations.
Ned Germini, a historical society board member, noted the significance of the items being donated to the society.
"Andrew Straub was the founder of Milton," Germini said. "To have the third, the fourth generations of Andrew Straub (to visit), it's pretty significant that they wanted to come visit and donate to the Milton Historical Society."
Germini said the items will be placed into the historical society's archives, and will likely be incorporated into a future public display.
