Descendants of Milton founder donate historical items

Descendants of Milton founder Andrew Straub recently donated a family Bible and other historical items to the Milton Historical Society. From left, Lisa Straub-Johnson, Winfred Straub and Diana Straub.

 Provided by Milton Historical Society

MILTON — A family Bible carried with the founder of Milton when he immigrated to the United States from Germany is among a treasure trove of items recently donated to the Milton Historical Society.

Andrew Straub is recognized as the founder of Milton as he built a cabin on 200-acres of land in present-day Milton which he purchased from Col. Turbutt Francis in the 1770s. He is credited with laying out his town's lots in 1792.

