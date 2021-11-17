District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man has been charged with misdemeanor DUI counts and summary traffic counts following a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 4 along Buffalo Road near Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Eric Michael Knepp, 30, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary counts of registration and certificate of title required and operate unsafe equipment after a trooper made a stop due to an alleged equipment violation. Knepp allegedly showed signs of impairment and a breath test showed his blood-alcohol content to be .139%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Tammy Danielle Goss, 39, of Franklin Square, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal conspiracy-possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on $20,000 bail.
• Joseph Louis Bitonti, 26, of Franklin Square, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal conspiracy-possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $20,000 bail.
• William George Roup, 42, of New Columbia, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of duties at stop sign, use improper class of license and disregard traffic lane held for court.
• Ryan Colby Sheets, 32, of Mifflinburg, had a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license and a summary count of driving without a license held for court.
• Wayne F. Brazzle, 34, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (four), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving without a license. Brazzle also waived felony counts of DUI (three), misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and a summary count of disregard traffic lane stemming from another alleged incident.
• Chad Hudson Beck, 36, of Montoursville, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
• Misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment against Ryan Jay Stout, 40, of Montgomery, were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two teens escaped serious injury when a vehicle crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its side at 7:56 a.m. Nov. 10 along Susquehanna Trail, south of Shaner Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Muncy boy was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber southbound when the vehicle went out of control, left the west shoulder and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned onto its driver’s side. The driver, and his 14-year-old passenger, of Turbotville, were belted. Troopers said the two sustained suspected minor injury, but were not transported.
The driver will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Theft of vehicle parts
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was reportedly taken from a 2001 Ford F-250.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. The victim was a 62-year-old West Milton man.
Union County Divorces granted
• Angela Brown, Larry W. Brown Jr., 29 years
• Scott A. D’Antonio, Christine L. D’Antonio, 34 years
• Amy B. Trutt, Travis A. Trutt, 3 years
• Wendy Young, Paul Young III, 30 years
• Lori A. Passanti, Frank J. Passanti, 26 years
• Harry Lynn Kuhns, Tina Sue Kuhns, 31 years
Marriage licenses
• Abraham Luke Light, 27, Danville; Breonna Louise McGraw, 25, New Columbia
• Loren Oberholtzer Horning, 20, Millmont; Katherine Newswanger Nolt, 19, Lewisburg
• Margaret Shek, 24, Watsontown; Cody Tyler Reichenbach, 24, Watsontown
• Chelsea Renee Cero,37, Danville; John Stephen Quick, 39, Lewisburg
• Craig Allen Ackley, 41, New Berlin; Krista Lynn Smith, 31, New Berlin
• Garret Ethan Titus, 25, Lewisburg; Brooke Lee Gray, 28, Lewisburg
• Joseph Edward Fahrman, 24, Mifflinburg; Maddison Leigh Ann Liddington, 20, Mifflinburg
• Denzel Lamont Moore, 27, Lewisburg; Aura-Maria Laukkanen, 27, Lewisburg
• Jill Eileen Turner Waltman, 75, Milton; Clinton Lester Tucker Jr., 73, Milton
• Sophia Louise Szczesny, 21, Carol Stream; Braden William Toll, 23, Lewisburg
• Elijah Joel Ilgenfritz, 27, Montandon; Marah Renee Vaughan, 24, Montandon
• Kyle Anthony Stoltzfus, 22, Lewisburg; Makayla Brynne Martin, 20, Mifflinburg
• Makayla Raechele Nicholas, 25, Milton; Dylan Michael Lahr, 24, Milton
• Roberto Jumangero Rodruiguez, 31, Milton; Yasmarie Seda Miranda, 28, Milton
• Megan A. White, 31, Milton; Ryan Scott Bastian, 33, Milton
• Amy Magill Davis, 34, Lewisburg; Ahmed Idriys Pelham, 34, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Barry L. Duck Jr., Amanda N. Duck, Amanda N. Ritchey to Robert L. Reynolds, Elizabeth A. Reynolds, William D. Reynolds, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Marina J. Bastian to Union County Housing Authority, property in White Deer Township, $13,400.
• Barry J. Long, Colleen M. Hartung to Nathan S. Hosterman, Leslie M. Hosterman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Buffalo Township restrictions and covenants, no cash consideration.
• Sheetz Inc. to Kelly Township, Kelly Township storm water management maintenance, no cash consideration.
• Dean A. Koch estate, Deana Arnold administrator to Terrance R. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Area School District to Michael A. Wright, Suzanne A. Wright, East Buffalo Township encroachment, no cash consideration.
• Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy to Jeffrey L. Piaskowski, Heather N. Piaskowski, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Daniel Snyder, Denise Snyder, James Snyder, David Snyder, Cynthia Snyder to James Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sandi L. Failor, Shane P. Failor to William W. Shiplet, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John Phillip Ely executor, Rebecca Lynn Ely Snyder executor, Hazel H. Ely estate to Harvey Reiff, Ella Mae Reiff, property in West Buffalo Townhship, $129,000.
• Lucille M. Pino, Lucille M. Tarin, Adam J. Tarin to Cory Dorman, Brittany Nickel, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Raffaelina Hoffman, Raffaelina Ferrara, Eric J. Ludwig, Ronald B. Hoffman to Andrew A. Passonetti, Katie A. Passonetti, property in White Deer Township, $1.
