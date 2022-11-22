WINFIELD — Thousands of boxes have been collected and are being prepared to be shipped out to precious children around the world.
The annual Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection wrapped up Monday, with the boxes filled with small gifts for children soon to be shipped across the globe.
The Winfield Baptist Church is one of more than 4,500 box collection locations across the country.
Laura Janovich is the collection coordinator for the church and said as of 2 p.m. Monday more than 1,872 boxes had been collected, with the Winfield Baptist Church and its members providing 750 of those boxes.
“The church has been collecting shoeboxes yearly over the past 15 years and has been a community collection drop off site since 2019,” Janovich said.
After being dropped off at the church, individual boxes are then packaged together 15 to 16 at a time, into larger boxes. The boxes are then taken to Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury, which is the central collection site for a five-county area which includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Twenty-thousand boxes are expected to be delivered this year to the church in Sunbury.
“After the boxes are collected in Sunbury they are then taken to processing center in Baltimore, where they are inspected for anything that might be inappropriate or breakable,” Janovich explained.
Thousands of volunteers serve annually inspecting and preparing shoeboxes for international shipping. Every hour work stops for a few minutes as volunteers pray for the children who will receive the boxes.
The First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg, was also a drop-off site for shoeboxes. Janovich said there were seven drop-off sites in the five-county area.
This year Operation Christmas Child is celebrating its 200-millionth shoebox. The celebratory shoebox is already planned to be given to a young girl in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing war.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the churches across the United States.
In the summer of 1993, Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham received a call from a man in England asking if he’d be willing to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Graham agreed, but figured Christmas was months away. He forgot about the promise until he received a call back around Thanksgiving asking about the gifts.
Graham asked his friend, the late Pastor Ross Rhoads of Calvary Church of Charlotte, N.C., if he could help with the need.
One Sunday shortly afterward, Rhoads demonstrated for his congregation how to fill a shoebox with simple gifts and encouraged them to include a letter to the child as well.
Within weeks, the church had 11,000 shoeboxes lining its hallways. Due to that church’s generosity and additional gifts from Canada, Samaritan’s Purse sent 28,000 shoebox gifts to children in the Balkans that Christmas.
Every year since, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children around the world. Since 1993, more than 198-million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
