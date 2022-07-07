LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its August schedule of screenings, support groups and classes.
The following will be held:
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive blood screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at The Miller Center.d
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Sunbury YMCA; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Milton Senior Center; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Milton YMCA; 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, Mifflinburg YMCA.
• Bariatric support, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby.
• Empty Arms, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Child Safety Seat Checks at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at The Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver, 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Miller Center.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Maintaining Balance and Preventing Falls, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, at The Miller Center,.
• What You Need to Know About Prediabetes, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Penn’s Creek Senior Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penn’s Creek, and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Miller Center.
