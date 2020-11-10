Sue and I spent Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Arlington National Cemetery for the re-internment of PFC Bruce M. Carter, Medal Of Honor.
PFC Carter served with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division. On the 7th of August 1969 he gave up his life attempting to save his fellow Marines. He took the full impact of an enemy grenade by covering it with his body. He was killed in the Cam Lo River Valley in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam.
He was the son of Georgia Carter-Krell, a Gold Star Mother whom Sue, I and two other veterans escorted to Vietnam to the site of her son’s death. She walked in his footsteps.
As I read his Medal of Honor Citation there was not a dry eve in our group which included three other Gold Star Mothers. It was one of the most emotional moments of our lives. Until this day.
The ceremony began with a flight of Marine Ospreys, followed with a procession of Marines from 8th & I, The Marine Band playing a dirge, and the Honor Guard from the Old Guard. Then the horse-drawn caisson carrying the flag-draped coffin of PFC Bruce M. Carter escorted by mounted members of the United States Army 3rd Infantry Old Guard and the saddled horse with no rider.
