SUNBURY — Heaven Young of Sunbury recently noted "11" and "seven" were her favorite numbers.
A coincidence?
Perhaps, but Heaven and her brother Davon Young were respectively adopted at age 11 and age 7. The official action in Columbia County Court was just days before the start of National Adoption Month, in November.
Their adoptive parents, Stephanie and Donald Young, had also served as their foster parents.
Stephanie recently discussed the process and the help received through CONCERN, a private nonprofit dedicated to support for families and children through the process of fostering and adoption.
Stephanie noted there was training, background checks and other formalities involved in fostering and adoption of children. They had fostered Heaven and Davon for a number of years before adopting them.
“They were supposed to be reunited with mom and dad,” Stephanie recalled of the youngster's previous situation. “It didn't work out because (parents) chose against doing what they need to do to get them back.”
One of the formalities occurred after 15 months of foster care of the children, when the Youngs were asked if they planned to adopt.
“We chose to go ahead with it,” Stephanie said. “We sat down with these two and discussed it with them. We explained the whole thing to them, that they would not be going back with mom and dad.”
Stephanie and Donald wanted to know the thoughts of the children, whether they wanted to stay with them permanently or go somewhere else. Heaven and Davon said they wanted to do the adoption. The active, curious young people are both students in the Shikellamy School District.
Stephanie said she and husband Donald both came from large families.
Donald's side included five other brothers and sisters. Stephanie's side included five siblings and two children from a cousin who were taken in and eventually adopted by her parents. She noted there were aunts and uncles everywhere.
Stephanie observe it was best to adopt siblings when possible. She said the foster care system was not always the best when members of the same family were involved.
“That's why when we got the call for these two, we had to take them both,” Stephanie said. “I don't want them split up.”
Stephanie and Donald have other children of their own and had previously fostered children before adopting Heaven and Davon in October.
Leith Frisch, a CONCERN spokesperson, said the nonprofit plays an integral role in helping placement of children into foster or adoptive families.
"Our goal is to provide the necessary support services to the child and family in order to make the placement go as smoothly as possible," Frisch noted.
Meantime, the newest members of the Young family were enjoying life in a household where the word "hate" would not be directed toward other people. Stephanie called it the "H word" and said there was not place for it there.
Dedicated to child welfare, juvenile justice and behavioral health services to children and families, the local CONCERN office is at 60 N. Eighth St., Lewisburg (570-523-1297, www.concern4kids.org).
