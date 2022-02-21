SUNBURY — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will hold auditions for its next production from 7 to 9 p.m. March 7-8 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury. Dinner theater performances of the show will be staged May 6, 7, 13 and 14.
“We have two scripts in mind, and the turnout for auditions will help us determine which show we’ll do,” director Joyce Hendricks said. “Both plays are excellent showcases for the talent we know is out there in our region.”
The first play possibility is “Delval Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, which features six female roles, age 30 to 50.
The second play in contention is "Crazy Quilt Club" by Pat Cook. This play features eight female roles, ages 40 to 50, and one male role.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.