Student's ceramics, photography exhibited

Alexis M. Burrell, of Danville, a senior in graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, in the lobby of The Gallery at Penn College, where her ceramics and photography exhibit – “Moving the Earth, Capturing the Sun” – is on display.

 PROIVDED BY CINDY D. MEIXELL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — “Moving the Earth, Capturing the Sun” is the title of a one-student exhibit on display in the lobby of The Gallery at Penn College. The exhibit showcases ceramics and photography by Alexis M. Burrell, a senior in graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Burrell’s works are on display in conjunction with “Graphic Design 2023,” the annual student portfolio exhibition in the gallery; she is one of 24 seniors exhibiting in that show. Both exhibits run through today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.