SHAMOKIN DAM — Lane restrictions will be in place along Routes 11/15 southbound in Shamokin Dam, between Route 15 near the former Tedd's Landing and Eighth Avenue.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing a patching project during daylight hours Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 19, weather permitting.
Southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
