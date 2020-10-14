SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will host a virtual Human Library Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22, during which time visitors will hear personal stories from individuals whose life experience may be different from their own.
Through positive, constructive conversations with community members, the Human Library is designed to help combat stereotypes, promotes empathy and allows participants to exchange ideas and discuss unique experiences with each other.
Stories generally revolve around personal beliefs, life experiences and an upbringing that has made an individual’s life unique. They typically focus on some type of prejudice participants have experienced that impacted them in some way.
Story titles for the upcoming event include: "Life as a Young Widow"; "Hiding Under a Mask"; "Politics and Queerness: Growing Up Gay in a Historically Red Community"; "Depression and Disability: You're Not Alone"; "Queers, Gears, and a Pair of Shears: An Aspie Who's Still Finding Herself" and "Born from the Great Migration."
These storytellers are drawn directly from Susquehanna and the surrounding Selinsgrove community.
Anyone interested in participating as a storyteller can fill out this form or contact Ryan Ake at ake@susqu.edu with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.