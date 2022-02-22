MIFFLINBURG — A charity established to aid families with pets during hard times recently held its first-ever auction.
Director Susan Straub of Arthur’s Pet Pantry said there haven’t been too many opportunities for fundraisers in the past two years. But donors of auction items were plentiful, along with attendance by people and pets at the Blue Moose, Mifflinburg.
Items which covered more than a dozen tables included donated crafts and sports memorabilia. Admission tickets to the Erie Zoo, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, Keystone Safari Park, Woodward Cave and others were also offered.
A 50/50 raffle jar filled up quickly before a drawing and a refreshment area proved popular.
Straub observed a current shortage of cat food has been noticed as their cat food supply shed was virtually empty. She said a palette of cat food was ordered via Tractor Supply Company at a discount, but it was uncertain when or if it would be delivered.
Donors were encouraged to contribute cat and dog food and qualified for a $25 gift card.
Straub noted Arthur’s Bone Hunt would be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Brown Avenue Park, Milton. Vendors and other supporters were still needed for what Straub said would be a block party.
Straub said groups would not be charged for vendor tables at the Bone Hunt. Visit www.arthurspetpantry.wixsite.com or email arthurspetpantry@gmail.com for more information.
