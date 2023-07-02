MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hose Company was dispatched just before 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a possible tornado moving through western Union County.
According to emergency services radio communications, the tornado was spotted near Four Bells Church. Radio communications reported the tornado possibly striking a farm.
Firefighters from White Deer Township and Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company were placed on standby, with reports that the tornado was traveling in an easterly direction.
At around 4:30 p.m., a tornado was reported in the Milton area, possibly moving north toward Watsontown. At the same time, firefighters from Milton and Lewisburg were called to a possible tornado touchdown at a building along Route 15, just north of Lewisburg.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
