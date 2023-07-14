With NASCAR’s only Pennsylvania appearance this year just one week away, to say that I’m excited for the weekend would be an understatement.
Over the past week or so, I’ve been thinking about some of Pocono’s most memorable NASCAR finishes, some of which I’ve witnessed, others which happened at a time when I was too young to recall.
One of the most bizarre finishes came just one year ago. I left the track thinking I had witnessed Denny Hamlin claim yet another one of his Pocono wins.
Imagine my surprise when I got home from the track, opened my emails and found I had one from Pocono Raceway. I’m sure many fans were also shocked when they heard that Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch had been disqualified, handing the win to Chase Elliott.
Pocono has had a string of memorable races in recent years. In 2021, Alex Bowman claimed the Saturday win on a doubleheader weekend after his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson blew a tire while leading on the last lap. One day later, Busch used fuel strategy to pick up the win.
Busch also lost a race at Pocono in dramatic fashion, and with fuel playing a factor in the outcome. In 2015, he ran out of gas while leading on the last lap, handing the win to his then Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth.
The on-track action was non existent when Pocono’s second race of the 2016 season came to an end, but I found the action I watched unfold at the raceway to be among the most dramatic moments I’ve witnessed “The Tricky Triangle.”
With fog closing in on the track, rookie Chris Buescher stayed out on through a series of pit stops. When visibility was significantly reduced, NASCAR waved a red flag.
I was standing along pit road at Pocono that day, and you could sense the drama as Buescher climbed out of his car and kept a watchful eye on the sky, wondering if the fog would clear. Fortunately for Buescher, the fog settled in and he claimed his first win in NASCAR’s top series.
It wasn’t until last year at Bristol that Buescher recorded win number two.
As I was doing some research for this column, I came across a YouTube video of the July 1986 race at Pocono.
Much like the race Buescher won, fog was encompassing the track. However, the 1986 race ended under green as NASCAR announced it would be ending the race 50 laps early due to the closing weather system.
The last lap of that race was a dramatic one as the late Tim Richmond passed his teammate Geoff Bodine for the lead while coming down to take the white flag.
Bodine passed Richmond a little later on the final lap, but Richmond took the top spot back. As the two battled for position, Ricky Rudd closed on the fight for the lead.
As the checkered flag waved, Rudd made a three-wide move at the finish line in an attempt to pass both Richmond and Bodine for the top spot.
The call of the race was a dramatic one as the television announcer proclaimed “It’s Rudd and Richmond at the finish line, in a virtual dead heat!”
It was determined that Richmond had crossed the finish line first, by .05 seconds over Rudd. Bodine was a close third.
“We touched and bobbled like you’re supposed to in the Winston Cup series,” Richmond said, in his victory lane interview. “That’s fun winning them like that. That’s a NASCAR finish.”
Jeremy Mayfield’s words in victory lane were also memorable as he claimed the victory by bumping his way past the late Dale Earnhardt while battling for the lead on the last lap of the June 2000 race.
Mayfield said he just wanted to “rattle (Earnhardt’s) cage.”
That was a reference to the 1999 Bristol race, in which Earnhardt was loudly booed after crashing Terry Labonte out of the lead on the race’s last lap.
In victory lane, Earnhardt famously said “I didn’t mean to turn him around. I meant to rattle his cage, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.