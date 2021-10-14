MONTGOMERY — Participation was robust at an informational picket organized by unionized federal corrections employees and held Thursday morning along Route 15 in Montgomery.
The issue, a federal directive which will require the employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by a date in November or be terminated, was unchanged according to Andy Kline, Local 0148 American Federation of Government Employees president.
Kline and union members were irked by the mandate in place after nearly two years of the pandemic and one year of vaccine availability. He added that fellow members have been working all the while around inmates who have carried the virus and in some cases have themselves contracted COVID-19.
“Some of us have had it two or three times,” Kline added. “A lot of us have the antibodies. Therefore we don’t feel it is such an emergency at this point for something that basically has a 99% or higher survival rate.”
The national office of union went to the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), but Kline said the FLRA remained in line with other authorities which said the nature of the emergency warranted the mandate.
Kline said his group was not against facial coverings or vaccines but in favor of personal freedoms. He hoped that motorists passing by would remember their situation and contact their member of Congress or senators.
Kline, who leads the union at United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, said 50% of the staff who work at Lewisburg and the federal complex at Allenwood have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The union represents virtually all employees involved in operation of the penitentiary, including corrections officers and support staff.
Kline said process which unvaccinated employees may face after a late-November deadline included two weeks of what he called reeducation and discipline. If not vaccinated after a second period, he said employee would get two weeks of unpaid leave and more reeducation. Termination would happen after a third inquiry by Bureau of Prisons management.
About 40 employees lined Route 15 north of Route 54 for the informational picket.
