MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Allenwood man was jailed in Lycoming County after he allegedly stole a truck and a gun and used the gun to cause $1,200 in damages April 28 to a Lycoming County residence.
Lucas Drick, 21, of Allenwood, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of motor vehicle and a summary count of trespass. He is jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $100,000 bail.
State Police at Montoursville reported Drick was taken into custody after troopers responded to a report of a window being shot. Drick allegedly stole a 2004 Chevrolet truck from Washingtown Township, Lycoming County, then drove to the scene of the shooting at Old Lairdsville Road, Moreland Township.
State police said the firearm used in the shooting was found in the vehicle.
Victims included a 67-year-old Hughesville man, A 44-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both of Allenwood, and two South Williamsport men, age 38.
Drick is due for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday before District Judge Jon Kemp, Hughesville.
