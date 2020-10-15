LEWISBURG — Members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission approved sending a $2.69 million budget to its respective municipalities ahead of an expected December vote, and commissioners discussed the funding formula that is currently a point of contention with East Buffalo Township.
The 2021 preliminary budget reflects a 1.34% increase over last year’s budgeted amount, and a roughly 3.2% increase over actual expenditures. Salaries are frozen entering 2021 as negotiations have gone to arbitration, Chief Paul Yost noted.
Discussion over East Buffalo Township’s meeting earlier in the week, where the supervisors agreed that a motion to leave the regional police Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with Lewisburg may be on the table if a lawsuit brought by Lewisburg is not resolved.
At issue is the funding formula set forth in the original IGA. The IGA calls for a 52-48 split with the township paying a bit more.
Commissioner Kathryn Morris, who made a motion that the 52-48 split remain intact, agreed that looking at funding through PPUs (Primary Patrol Units) is warranted. It was noted that the actual use of PPUs is typically around the 52-48 figure, including the most recent data from August and September.
Commissioner Char Gray suggested an informational session on funding through PPUs with Yost, just as she had when she was first elected as supervisor in the township.
Lewisburg Mayor and Commissioner Judy Wagner reiterated her desire to see a resolution. Morris agreed.
Commissioner Jordi Comas asked Yost if the department had been contacted by county officials regarding any potential issues that may arise at polling locations on election day.
Citing a desire to be proactive, Comas wondered if any contingency plans had been made.
“The Sheriff’s Department is responsible for voting security,” said Yost. “If someone is causing an issue, we’d respond just as we would in any other situation.”
Yost cautioned that a police presence may appear as if the department would be policing a particular polling place.
Comas also asked about large gatherings, to which Yost said recent days have resulted in a number of citations. Officers are staying on top of the issue, Yost said.
The recently held online police forum was also discussed. Resident Janice Butler noted the positive feedback she received and praised those involved for a level of professionalism. Over 180 people registered for the forum, with 111 on the Zoom platform the night of the forum. There were 44 break-out sessions.
Yost also cited the professionalism and noted his appreciation for the opportunity to address issues, questions and concerns with the public.
Wagner noted the forum was a good service to the community.
