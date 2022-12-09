Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Ryan Wagner, 44, of Elysburg, six to 12 months in county jail, four days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Ryan Shurock, 32, of Shamokin, three to 12 months in county jail, 48 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for defiant trespass, concurrent sentence of 3 to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling.
• Thomas V. Bagushinski, 40, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; $300 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• William G. Lopez-Fuentes, 42, of Sunbury, four to 10 years in state prison, three years probation to run consecutive to prison sentence, one year and 20 days credit for time served, Tier 3 sexual offender that requires him to register with state police upon release from prison, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated indecent assault.
• Cleotilde Maria Garcia, 40, of West Milton, five days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brent M. Heintzelman, 27, of Herndon, 18 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of $50 fine plus costs for fleeing or eluding police.
• Tracy T. Stansbury, 34, of Sunbury, three to six months in county jail, 52 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton Rape
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of an 18-year-old Danville woman.
The incident occurred at 1 a.m. April 1 in a parking lot along Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Sexual assault
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported sexual assault of a 65-year-old Turbotville man.
The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Janice Hensler, 76, of Williamsport, reported being the victim of an assault, which occurred at 12:56 a.m. Dec. 6 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
The incident is under investigation.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Damian Ravy, 23, of Middleburg, into custody after he initially fled during a traffic stop.
Ravy allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology results.
The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 2 at Route 35 and Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigating the burglary of a cabin owned by Dana and Eric Winey, of Richfield, and Lowell Leitzel, of Selinsgrove.
The burglary occurred at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at 4332 Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2004 Moped was reportedly stolen.
State Police at Montoursville Threats
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Winfield man reported receiving a threatening letter.
The threat was reported at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 6 at Saegers Station and Brick Church roads, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. According to troopers, the threat came to Hamilton Patriot LLC Power Plant. Potential threats to facilities throughout the U.S. have been received, with troopers noting the threats have been deemed non-credible. Multiple agencies are conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.
