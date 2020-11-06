MIDDLEBURG — Sometime in late November, farmers in Snyder County will see vehicles traveling about and stopping along the road looking at crop fields.
The Snyder County Conservation District advises farmers not to be alarmed. Teams are conducting a survey on cover crop practices on local farms to help the state count the many farms using this soil conservation practice to improve water quality. The survey team will consist of at least three people, two from Capital RC and D Area Council and one Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) technician.
Results from this and other surveys conducted throughout Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed will go to the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC) and PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Prior experiences and CTIC established protocols give this survey a confidence level of 90%. Information from surveys like this show decision makers from local, state and federal levels of government what farmers are doing to limit sediment pollution from entering waterbodies that flow into the Chesapeake Bay.
Additional inquiries and questions about the survey may be forwarded to Susan Richards, Capital RC and D executive director, at 717-241-4361, srichards@capitalrcd.org, 401 East Louther St., Suite 307, Carlisle, Pa. 17013. Or contact Barry Spangler, SCCD agricultural conservation technician at 570-837-3000, extension 118, agtech@snydercd.org, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, Pa. 17842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.