EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, predicted her children would share a different attitude about women and work much as she differed from her own parents.
Polinchock, who began as superintendent at the in July, grew up in the Bucks County community of Southampton. She attended William Tennent High School, with a student body of about 1,700, in nearby Warminster.
Her mom worked as a bookkeeper while dad was a production manager for Imperial Metal and Chemical. Polinchock noted dad’s now-gone Philadelphia company produced steel plates used to print newspapers.
Polinchock recalled most of her friend’s moms also worked outside of the home in some capacity. A few women had professional jobs, such as a parent of a best friend who was a nursing supervisor.
“That was a little bit unusual,” Polinchock said. “To know of a mother who had a job with some sort of an administrative kind of role. Not just one of the employees, but somebody’s boss.”
Domestic responsibilities and work had to be intertwined for most women. But there could be exceptions if the extra income was not needed.
“There were some families where mom didn’t have to work, by choice or was able to do something from the home,” Polinchock noted. “Those parents were sometimes more involved with the Home and School Association and helped out with giving us rides when we needed to get from place to place.”
But Polinchock said public education of nearly 40 years ago was already changing from that of the generation before. Even physical education classes were mixed except for locker rooms. Boys and girls were only really split when one sensitive topic was discussed.
“The only time we were divided out,” she added. “Was when they did the ‘girl talk’ and the ‘boy talk.’”
Yet Polinchock also recalled an annual event at William Tennent High School which may have hung on a little too long. She said Senior Sweetheart, a contest which began with nominations of the five “nicest” girls in the graduating class, may have been the sort of thing which reinforced stereotypes.
“There was a dance, almost like a Valentine’s Day dance,” Polinchock said. “The Senior Sweetheart nominees would have their ‘court’ and select five or six friends who would be with them.”
Students would put on skits for the whole high school as part of a campaign for each Senior Sweetheart nominee. They were meant to be silly and fun before voting took place.
Polinchock remembered participating on behalf of a friend and nominee. She played the role of a zombie dancer in a skit reminiscent of “Michael Jackson’s Thriller.”
“They actually moved away from (Senior Sweetheart) probably about three or four years ago to make it more of a talent show,” Polinchock said. “The talent included academics as well as if they played an instrument. So it wasn’t a popularity contest for who was the ‘prettiest and nicest.’ It was more on merit.”
She noted the recent redo of the contest illustrated how long it may take for an institution to change a “tradition.”
Polinchock’s career in education began as a long-term substitute teacher. An actual person, not an automated system, called with assignments at 5 a.m. on school days.
Polinchock earned her first teaching contract at Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown where she stayed about 10 years and would chair the English department. She did an administrative internship at the time and started to consider going into school administration.
A position as English supervisor followed in the Pennridge School District in Perkasie. It included a move to the district office as supervisor for English language arts (ELA) and English as a second language (ESL). With two master’s degrees at that point, Polinchock began work on a doctorate but was unsure whether to pursue building leadership or district leadership.
Polinchck concluded the only way to change things in education was to become one of the people who had the power to do it. But she has found skeptics who may still question the ability of women who have done just that.
“There are assumptions made about your leadership, your knowledge of certain things because you are a female,” Polinchock said. “In the world of education and schools, I am fortunate I am not the first generation of female superintendents that have come through. There are others who have blazed those trails.”
Polinchock remembered personal sacrifices made as she balanced graduate school and raising children while her career was transitioning to administrator. Because of all that was going on, she may have not been there for what was often attended by other parents.
Polinchock has learned to advocate for herself and encourages others to do likewise. Ironically, other people acted on her behalf when it became apparent there was a salary imbalance with a male administrator.
The imbalance was not much money, but the male administrator had less experience, fewer responsibilities yet was paid more. In the course of straightening things out, Polinchock said a school director dropped a comment implying she relied on her husband’s salary.
“That wasn’t true,” Polinchock said. “My income wasn’t supplemental. My income was actually the main income at that point in time.”
The quip recalled an era when if a woman worked, the notion was that her pay was an “extra” rather than what allowed a family to live as they wanted.
“I think that still exists,” Polinchock mused. “I think over time as you have more women working and working in professional jobs and how households and responsibilities are divided up by the adults, you’ll see a lot more parity.”
Young people will start to see those models, Polinchock said, though not necessarily in their own homes. Either way, that is where change starts to happen.
