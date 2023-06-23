NEW COLUMBIA — Youth from across Pennsylvania are coming together this week to learn the importance of engaging in nature.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s HERYN (Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature) program is being held this week at the Central PA Wesleyan Campground near New Columbia. This is the third year for the camp.
“We have kids coming in from all over the place, as far as Kingston and Wilkes-Barre, coming down. Most of them are from this area though, Milton, Watsontown and Lewisburg,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “Basically, the goal is, from a riverkeeper standpoint, to get them outdoors and just get them excited about kayaking, fishing and doing different activities.”
Approximately 100 children, ages 9 to 14, attend the program across six days, with different kids participating each day.
Kayak safety, fishing and watershed stewardship were among the topics covered.
“We start with kids in kayaks up at the swimming pool so they get a chance to feel how tippy they are, and learn about how to wear a life jacket and learn about how it feels in the water,” said Zaktansky. “And then they also get in a kayak, flip it, and learn how to get back into it while they’re still in water that they’re comfortable in.”
Afterward, kids puts their new skills to the test on the facility’s lake by engaging in a number of interactive kayak-based games.
“We do different competitions and fun games to get them practicing those skills, without even thinking about that kind of stuff,” said Zaktansky. “We do games like throwing out oranges that float and they have to try to get as many as they can, so they have to stop and turn.”
Another large component of the program includes learning how to fish from the on-site fishing instructors.
“The big difference about HERYN camp is that we’re teaching them how to fish. We’re not taking them fishing,” said fishing instructor Walt Bingaman, who has also been a hunting education instructor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 27 years. “Today, out of 14 youth, we had three that had never touched a fishing pole in their life before, so we have to go from the very beginning.
“A lot of them had been taken fishing before, but they never tied their own hooks, never fixed their own bobber, never baited their own hooks.”
Throughout the afternoon, participants pulled in bluegill, sunfish, and even largemouth bass from the water, upon which they learned how to properly handle fish and remove them from the hooks.
“At the end of the day we will harvest maybe half-a-dozen bluegills which we will filet. And I have a frying pan and everything so we’ll show them how we filet the fish, clean the fish, and then we’ll cook some up,” said Binagaman. “And those that are brave enough will enjoy a morsel.”
To supplement their recreational activities, participants listened to presentations from Susquehanna University student interns.
“At the end of the day our interns do an Enviroscape presentation, looking at pollution and watersheds and what they can do at home to protect the water that they just enjoyed,” said Zaktanksy.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.