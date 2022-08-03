Northumberland County Courthouse Sentencings
• Brandon Kreski, 25, of Coal Township, six months probation with a month house arrest and electronic monitoring, 12 months license suspension and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI. Additional charges of DUI, failing to keep right and operating an unregistered vehicle were withdrawn.
Kreski was charged by Ralpho Township police regarding an incident on April 15, 2021.
• Markus Skaggs, 31, of Mount Carmel, time served to 16 months imprisonment and a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of tampering with public records. A felony charge of failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police was withdrawn.
Skaggs was charged by Mount Carmel police on Feb. 13, 2019.
• Jesus Ale Santana Reyes, 42, of Milton, 72 hours to six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI. A felony of attempting to elude an officer, a misdemeanor of DUI, and five summaries related to the vehicle code were withdrawn.
Reyes was charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Milton barracks, regarding an incident on March 8, 2021.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment of allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 in Union County Court.
• Edward L. Grist, 31, of Lewistown, had a misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise count held for court.
• Dominic D. Haynes, 35, of Philadelphia, had two counts of felony access device issued to another who did not authorize use and three felony counts of identity theft held for court. Misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking movable property and unauthorized access device use were also held.
• Misdemeanor counts of disturbing waterways or watersheds and allowing substance poisonous to fish to enter waterway filed against Mark E. Holman, 64, of Mifflinburg, were dismissed.
• Felony allegations of burglary overnight accommodations no person present ant criminal trespass enter structure filed against Antonio Y. Pearson, 19, of Milton, were dismissed. A summary count of criminal mischief was also dismissed.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment of allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 in Union County Court.
• David A. Balatincz, 58, of Loxanhatchee, Fla., waived two misdemeanor DUI counts and summary allegations including disregard traffic lane single and not discontinue signal to court.
• Angela M. Chappell, 44, of Mifflinburg, waived a felony count of aggravated assault attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment to court.
• A misdemeanor simple assault allegation filed against Eric M. Masden, 49, of Mifflinburg, was dismissed. A summary count of harassment subject other to physical contact was moved to non-traffic.
• Felony allegations of aggravated assault and strangulation applying pressure to the throat or neck filed against Shane A. Murray, 36, of Mifflinburg, were dismissed. Misdemeanor allegations of criminal trespass enter structure and terroristic threats were also dismissed.
• Zachary E. Perrin, 37, of Milton had a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment held for court.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Thomas Mowery, 52, of Shamokin Dam, into custody for driving under the influence as the result of a crash which occurred at 2:15 p.m. July 11 at 1869 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a crash which occurred at 9:27 a.m. July 28 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Hyundai Kona driven by Chris Skelly, 67, of Selinsgrove, struck the rear of a 2015 Ford F350 driven by Edwin Haines, 61, of Mifflinburg, as the vehicles slowed for a red light. Skelly was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — James Howe, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3 p.m. July 29 along Route 35, east of Fox Crossing Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Howe was driving a 2001 Dodge RAM 2500 that went off the roadway and overturned after a Chevrolet CK 1500 entered into the roadway directly in front of it. The Chevrolet then fled the scene.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Abigail Lohr, 21, of Dornsife, after they said she did not work the hours claimed on a time sheet.
The incident occurred between 6 a.m. Feb. 19 and 10 p.m. July 17 at 9358 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County. Tammy Selleck, 50, and Gregory Perkins, 37, both of Mount Pleasant Mills, were listed by troopers as victims in the case.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Dennis Furlong-Hockenberry, 29, of Sunbury, reported the theft of various tools valued at $994.11 and a guitar valued at $199.99.
The thefts occurred between 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 1 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2113 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported the theft of a Predator Proof Bluebird House, valued at $141.20.
The theft occurred between 12:01 a.m. July 18 and 3 p.m. July 25 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Brandi Holland, 37, of Lewisburg, failed to return a pressure washer owned by Steven Lucas, 26, of Lewisburg.
The incident was reported at 3:24 p.m. July 12 at 3483 Creek Mountain Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $200 cash and a $20 combination lock from Mitchell’s Produce Stand.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 3 and 8:30 p.m. July 29 along Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
SELINSGROVE — A 16-year-old girl reported an adult male knocking a cell phone out of her hand, and a girl threatening her.
The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. July 29 at the Selinsgrove Community Pool, 30 Linda Lane, Selinsgrove.
State Police at Bloomsburg Cruelty to animals
MAIN TOWNSHIP — A cat was reportedly shot with a pellet gun.
The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. July 23 at Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane, Main Township, Columbia County. The cat is expected to recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.