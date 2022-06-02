MONTGOMERY — A baked ham take-out dinner will be available for pick up from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Eagle Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, savory green beans, glazed carrots, slaw, applesauce, roll and butter, and cake.
Advance reservations recommended by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
