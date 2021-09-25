WATSONTOWN — Donna Bridge fondly remembers Julie Homes for the warmth and enthusiasm she showed while involved as a volunteer with her puppet ministry.
Shortly after she founded Kingdom Kidz in 2000, Bridge said Holmes signed on as a volunteer with the organization.
"She was the first puppeteer who signed up," Bridge said, of Holmes. "She was always inviting people to come and be part of the program, to see the puppets."
Holmes passed away in April 2007 following a battle with lung cancer.
In 2004, Bridge said Holmes final performance with the puppet team occurred during a program presented at the Watsontown United Methodist Church, on East Third Street in Watsontown.
In 2015, after the church built its new site on Eighth Street Drive, Kingdom Kidz moved into the former church building, eventually purchasing it.
In the near future, at a date to be determined, Kingdom Kidz will hold an open house at the facility as multiple upgrades have taken place in recent months.
The open house will also serve as the dedication of the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, the former sanctuary of the church.
"I've been praying about this," Bridge said. "God laid it on my heart that this would be a way to pay tribute to (Holmes) faithfulness."
Kingdom Kidz General Manger Lisa Derr said multiple upgrades have been made to the arts center in recent months.
"We have put in a sound booth," she explained. "We got a new, upgraded sound system, new state-of-the-art lighting. We got an 85-inch big screen TV, and laptop to run it."
Bridge, who remains an active volunteer with the organization, said a $14,290 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania assisted with the upgrades.
Those funds, Bridge said, covered everything noted except the lighting upgrades.
In addition, the organization has received an $8,000 grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Grant to assist with the installation of an HVAC system for the creative arts center. Kingdom Kidz still needs to raise $20,000 in order to purchase the system.
As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Derr said the arts center will be used for programs at least on a monthly basis.
Puppet presentations have been scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. In addition, Kingdom Kidz will be partnering with the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) to show a movie at the center at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Multiple other upgrades have also been made throughout the puppet home.
"We decided it was time to fix this place up to get it ready to become a tourist site," Bridge said.
"We're hoping to make this a tourist attraction, hoping to get field trips from schools, and for the general public to come," Derr added. "We're excited to get children, adults and families in here."
Several rooms in the building have been transformed to host interactive activities.
One room features scenery from past puppet performances, where participants can put on their own puppet shows.
Another space is equipped with sewing machines for children and families to make their own puppets.
"It's been amazing to see what God has done here," Bridge said. "This is to his glory and honor. He sees our hearts, especially to do whatever we can... to bring hope, peace and joy to people."
In addition to sprucing up the puppet home, volunteers with Kingdom Kidz have been busy presenting programs across the community.
On a recent Saturday, Bridge said the puppet team presented three programs at a hot air balloon festival in Hughesville.
"We are busy every Saturday and Sunday in October," she said.
As the pandemic subsided in the spring, Derr said churches and organizations started booking Kingdom Kidz to present puppet programs.
Volunteers are needed to become involved with the puppet team.
"We are looking for volunteers with a heart to give and a passion for what Kingdom Kidz is all about," Derr said. "There are fun parts with Kingdom Kidz. There is a lot of work."
For more information on volunteering with, or donating to, Kingdom Kidz, visit hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.