WATSONTOWN — Over the five months, the efforts of three women has resulted in $1,000 being raised to support four different families in need.
When the Watsontown Farmer’s Market opened for the season in the spring, Sandy Mincemoyer started operating her own food stand to support families in need. She has been assisted by her sister-in-law Gail Hampe and friend Joanne Delaney.
The market operates each Saturday in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“We’ve made over $1,000,” Mincemoyer said. “We have given $800 back to the community and are working on another family that has a big hardship.”
Of the money given away, $500 was presented to a family with medical needs, $100 was given to a veteran in need, $100 to a man down on his luck and $100 to a woman in need of funding to pay her bills.
“One of the families cried, they were so happy,” Mincemoyer said. “We will be (at the market) until October, when they close it down. We are there every (Saturday).”
One of the men to receive funding was also grateful. Mincemoyer noted that he sometimes buys a brownie from the stand.
“You can’t believe how happy he was (for the funds),” she said.
The women have soup available for purchase, along with baked goods and other homemade items.
“We always have chocolate cake,” Mincemoyer said. “This week, I made apple crisp. We just love doing this.”
She plans to continue giving back to those in need for years to come.
“We are planning on doing this every year,” Mincemoyer said. “It just makes us feel good. We have so much support from the community. People keep coming back every week.”
She expressed thanks to those supporting the stand.
“It’s overwhelming,” Mincemoyer said. “I can’t tell you how good it makes you feel.”
