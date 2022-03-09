Bloomsburg University official details merger to Rotary

MILTON — Three Pennsylvania state-operated universities are moving toward combining under the name Commonwealth University for Pennsylvania, a Bloomsburg University official recently told the Milton Rotary Club.
Dan Knorr, director of External and Governmental Relations for Bloomsburg University, detailed the merger. At the university, Knorr serves as the point of contact between the university and local, state and federal legislators, their staffs, representatives of governmental offices and programs, key community stakeholders and regional employers.
Knorr told about the merger of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities that is underway. The legislature provides 25% of the funding, which is much lower than other states. Knorr said Pennsylvania ranks 48 out of 50 in support of state funding. As costs at the universities increased, the leadership did not do a very good job of containing those costs, he related.
The three universities went from a tuition gap of $7,000 over other universities 10 years ago, to a $1,500 difference now. With such a small gap, many students are selecting competing institutions and thus the enrollment losses have mounted, Knorr said. Lock Haven has experienced a 43% decrease, Mansfield a 46% decrease and Bloomsburg has experienced a 15% decline.
Under the merger, athletic teams from the schools will not merge but remain pretty much the same as they are now, Knorr said. The details are being worked out with the NCAA.
With the merger, there have been staff reductions and students will need to select which university may suit their educational needs the best, as not all courses will be offered at each campus in person. There will be the virtual option for many classes, Knorr said.
Three western Pennsylvania state-owned universities are also going through this merger process. They are Clarion, Edinboro and California University.
