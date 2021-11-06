WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 and older at community vaccination clinics as well as in primary care and pediatric provider offices.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only.
UPMC’s next community vaccination clinic scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport. Appointments for children are available.
Parents can schedule an appointment by calling their primary care or pediatric provider office, visiting Vaccine.UPMC.com, or calling 844-UPMCVAC between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.