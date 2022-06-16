LAURELTON — Saturday summer hours for the West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton, were recently announced.
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Saturday July 2 through Saturday Sept. 3. Otherwise library hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The library is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information call 570-922-4773 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.