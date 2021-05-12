MILTON — The Borough of Milton’s $652,000 allocation of Federal American Rescue Plan funding will largely be used to cover the purchase of a 2022 Pierce Enforcer fire engine for the Milton Fire Department, according to Borough Manager Jess Novinger.
Borough council on Wednesday authorized Novinger to purchase the engine, at a cost not to exceed $640,749.
Following the meeting, Novinger explained the funding for the engine, noting that some of the cost will be covered by money available in the fire department’s Capital Equipment Fund.
However, she said the bulk of the purchase will be covered by the borough’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding. Novinger said the borough expects to soon receive its first payment of $326,000 from the federal government, with a second payment in the same amount to follow in 2022.
Novinger said the borough did not apply for the funds, and just learned in March that it will be receiving the money.
According to information provided by Novinger, funding amounts to municipalities were determined based on population size.
Had the allocation not been given to the borough, Novinger said Milton would’ve needed to seek a United States Department of Agriculture low-interest loan in order to purchase of the engine.
Chief Scott Derr said the Milton Fire Department has been working for approximately one year to identify the best engine to purchase. The new engine is scheduled to arrive in summer 2022, and will replace a 1992 engine.
“We’ve been having mechanical issues (with the 1992 engine) over the last few years,” Derr said. “A couple of times it didn’t start when we had calls.”
Fortunately, Derr noted the department had other equipment readily available to respond with.
The new engine, Derr explained, will be custom built for the department by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisc.
Randy Uhrich, a representative of Pierce Manufacturing who attended the meeting, said it will take several months to finalize the order. The actual construction of the engine should begin early in 2022.
“Once it hits the production line… (the fire department) will get production reports on a weekly basis,” Uhrich explained. “They will get photographs.”
When the engine is complete, representatives from the Milton Fire Department will travel to Wisconsin to give final approval of the engine.
Uhrich noted Pierce Manufacturing is a division of Oshkosh Truck Company, and manufactures around 1,500 fire trucks per year.
Novinger announced during the meeting that the borough is “in desperate need of lifeguards” to work this summer at the Milton Community Pool.
“If we do not get enough lifeguarding staff, we will not be able to open the pool this year,” she said.
Following the meeting, borough Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Sandstrom said only six lifeguards have been hired so far.
According to Sandstrom, the pool needs to have 10 lifeguards to operate, with 15 being the ideal number.
Novinger said the borough would like to know by this Friday if it will have enough lifeguards in order to be able to open for the season.
She noted during the meeting that the borough will train interested candidates if they’re not already certified. Interested applicants should visit the borough office on Filbert Street.
During his report, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said his department has been preparing the pool to open.
“We are starting all of the startup procedures,” he said. “If we get staff, we will get (the pool) up and running.”
Council authorized FreedomLife Church to hold a block party Aug. 21 in Brown Avenue Park.
