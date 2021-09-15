LEWISBURG — A somewhat delayed East Buffalo Township (EBT) park improvement may be put out to bid later this month.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, said YSM Landscape Architects should have a bid proposal by Friday, Sept. 24. It will be out for bid, Gray said, for three weeks with a contractor likely to be picked in November.
The improvements, which first were proposed in 2018, include a new bridge over Limestone Run and cleaning up some trails. The nearby baseball field will also see some new dugouts, benches and an improved press box area.
The parking lot off Fairground Road will also be paved. However, the Sakura Gardens, a highlight of the park, will remain as is.
Gray said progress on the project was basically delayed a year by the pandemic.
Also in EBT, Gayle Boudman was introduced at the recent board meeting as the township’s new secretary-treasurer.
The full time position, which Boudman began Monday, pays $41,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.