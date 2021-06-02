SELINSGROVE — Nine Susquehanna University students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, a U.S. Department of State grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.
The following students plan to study abroad in person either this summer or during the fall semester:
• Deven Dancy, Class of 2022, a psychology major from New Columbia, will study in Ghana.
• Kelly Dimarzio, Class of 2023, a psychology major from King of Prussia, will study in Cyprus.
• Gabrielle Fitzgerald, Class of 2023, a psychology and theater double major from Dallas, will study in Ireland.
• Hannah Graf, Class of 20 23, an anthropology major from Wilkes-Barre, will study in South Korea.
• Samantha Heckler-O’Connor, Class of 2023, a triple major in creative writing, publishing and editing and German studies, from Boyertown, will study in Germany.
• Abigail Hogan, Class of 2022, a biology major from West Chester, will study in South Korea.
• Marcellus Martin, Class of 2022, a business administration major from Willow Grove, will study in Spain.
• Claire Mulkey, Class of 20 22, a finance major from Lewistown, will study in Italy.
• Natalie Santos, Class of 20 22, a biomedical sciences and Spanish studies double major from Freeland, will study in Spain.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship enables students to gain skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.