Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• David Bills, 37, of Kulpmont, six to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Joseph Ditzel, 41, of Pottsville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for false identification.
• Tahkeim Hay, 20, of Sunbury, time served (eight months) to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $4,850 restitution to Robert Renner for carrying a firearm without a license.
• James Heller, 18, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $100 fine plus costs for driving without a license.
• Tony Maurer, 38, of Dalmatia, three to 23 months in county jail, 113 days’ credit for time served in jail, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Catawissa woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 9 along River Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2007 Kia Sorento driven by Aubree Shafer went off the roadway, struck an embankment, a guide rail, and traveled down a 30-foot embankment.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Confesor Santiago Gines, 39, of Danville, was charged after allegedly striking Ricky Carbaugh, 59, of Danville, multiple times in the face, and kicking him in the back.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 11 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI Crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — John Lydic, 40, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he was under the influence of alcohol and involved in a crash which occurred at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 19 at Route 35 and Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Martin Higgins, 68, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly making unreasonable noise outside of the home of a 72-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
The incident occurred at 4:22 a.m. Jan. 7 along Jonathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Hit and run
MONTGOMERY — Alexandria Milano, 21, of Williamsport, was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property as the result of a crash which occurred at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 7 along North Main Street, Montgomery.
Troopers said Milano fled the scene after a 2022 Ram 2500 she was driving sideswiped a parked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old New Jersey man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 26 along Route 15, north of Armstrong Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Leandro Fonseca Fernandes was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment after a 2015 Jeep Cherokee he was driving went off the shoulder and down an embankment.
