LEWISBURG — Humans weren't the only ones to notice the impact of the recent Canadian wildfires on the environment in the Susquehanna River Valley.
"Obviously any creature with lungs felt the impact of the recent smoke event, but thankfully in our area, we weren't hit with extended amounts of time with smoke," said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. "Studies are being done but, at this point there hasn't been any direct link or impact that the smoke cause adverse damages."
However, Zaktansky said his organization found the smoke to descend on the area caused some lethargy in bird activity.
He said the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeepers Association, through a grant, recently launched a BirdNet initiative.
The association received a technology-based grant from the Campbell Foundation to kick off a new initiative called the Waterway Health Indicator Program.
Zaktansky said the grant was used to create and install eight BirdNet devices that record, identify and upload common bird sounds to an interactive map, in real time.
On the most smokey recent days, Zaktansky said bird activity was found to have "dropped off significantly," and bird behavior was impacted.
"I seriously doubt any of them died, we haven't heard of any mass causality or flocks of birds reported dying from the smoke, but we did see that the smoke impacted their activity as there was a really big drop in activity," Zaktansky said. "They weren't singing or calling throughout those really smoky days."
As for the smoke's impact on area waterways, Zaktansky said there hasn't been any studies done to see if the smoke and ash from the fires caused any changes in water quality or ph.
"Right now in our area, our water table is incredibly lower than normal," he said. "Fish species on the river are stressed. If we did have and extended smoke event it could have caused more of an impact on aquatic life. But at this time it doesn't appear to have affected our area. Had the smoke continued it could have been a recipe for something far more worse."
Andrew Stillman, a postdoctoral researcher with the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology believes the smoke from Canada "had an impact on the behavior and health of birds in the Northeast."
Stillman explained birds need to constantly deal with environmental stressors, like noise pollution, habitat degradation, and other human impacts. Poor air quality from smoke can sometimes be the final straw.
"It's too early to tell if there will be an increase in mortality this year, but we know that smoke can cause health issues for birds," Stillman said. "Birds breathe in a different way than we do. They get a double-dose of oxygen with each breath, and they have a super-efficient respiratory system to help power flight. But these adaptations also make them vulnerable to air pollution — the canary in the coal mine."
When smoke causes poor air quality, he said there are concerns about the health and survival of young birds.
"Smoke in June can hit these individuals when they're most vulnerable," Stillman said.
For other animals, a representative with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said the smoke doesn't seem to have had a huge impact.
"We haven't seen any mortality events that would suggest the poor air quality resulting from the wildfires negatively impacted wildlife health," said Travis Lau, communication director for the game commission. "We are always monitoring for such things and continue to do so, but all indications are wildlife here fared fine."
Associate Professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences' Department of Ecosystem Science and Management at Penn State University, Julian Avery said no significant studies have been done on the impacts of wildfires on wildlife in Pennsylvania.
"So far from the actual fires, we could expect some weaker indirect effects," Avery said. "These are very poorly understood, and in many ways I’m purely hypothesizing based on what we know from fires directly burning in wildlife habitat."
Outside of direct mortality, he said animals spend energy altering behavior, shifting locations, and experiencing stress, which has important physiological implications and can lead to reduced body condition, survivorship, and reproductive success.
"Here in Pennsylvania, maybe some of these things are happening as a result of the smoke cues, but they would be greatly reduced," Avery said. "Some species might be operating at higher stress levels, but the smoke was so diffused here that it might be negligible. It’s really hard to say. There are virtually no papers out there studying the effects of a distant fire, only those in a fire, and even then it’s not that well understood how fire affects animals other than direct mortality."
