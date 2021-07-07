LEWISBURG — With temperatures reaching into the mid 90s on Wednesday, two firefighters were treated at area hospitals for "heat-related illnesses" they sustained while battling an afternoon house fire in Lewisburg.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount said firefighters were called at 4 p.m. to battled a reported house fire with possible entrapment at 505 N. Fourth St., Lewisburg.
"We encountered a two-story residential structure, it appeared to be a duplex, with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure," Blount explained. "Our crews noticed a large volume of fire... that started to extend toward the second story and the attic."
In addition, he said some siding was starting to melt on the home at 503 N. Fourth St.
Due to the reports of entrapment, Blount said firefighters immediately entered the home.
"They encountered high heat and smoke conditions... and were able to knock (the fire) down very quickly," he said.
No one was found inside the home, with Blount noting that firefighters later learned the homeowners were away. He did not have immediate access Wednesday evening to the name of the homeowners.
Two firefighters were transported to area hospitals for what Blount classified as "heat-related illnesses."
"It's my understanding they're recovering nicely," Blount said, on Wednesday evening.
He explained the challenges of dealing with a fire on a day with high heat and humidity.
"It definitely creates a challenge for firefighters when you're battling fires on a day like (Wednesday)," Blount said. "You are carrying approximately 100 extra pounds of gear.
"The material that our turnout gear is made of... it holds the heat," he continued. "When you come out of a fire and start taking gear off... Given the external temperatures, you really don't have an opportunity to cool yourself off."
Blount praised the firefighters who responded Wednesday for the work they did in the high heat and humidity.
He said the fire is currently being considered undetermined in nature, but accidental. Blount will be conducting a further investigation with the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
According to Blount, the home at 505 N. Fourth St. sustained heavy heat and damage. The homeowners were insured.
He also noted that a neighboring home at 507 N. Fourth St. had smoke damage. However, he said the fire did not extend into that house.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Milton, Union Township, Mifflinburg and Shamokin Dam were among those called to the scene, along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
A portion of North Fourth Street was closed as responders worked on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.