MIFFLINBURG — Mid-year academic assessments of Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) students were presented to the school board at its most recent meeting.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel presented figures compiled by the NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association), an academic assessment group, for kindergarten through grade 12.
Summarized results were for a period starting in the fall of the current school year through February. The superintendent’s report compared local results with national norms.
Reports of sagging student performance due to the upheaval of the pandemic have been common in the last year. A slide presentation of bar graphs compared local and national results.
“I highlight in this case that in grade two, where it appears that many of our incoming second graders may have initially faced the school year behind national peers,” Lichtel said. “But by the midpoint of the school year our teachers, students and families have worked hard to make up that gap.”
Lichtel said trends in intermediate school student performance were worthy of attention. Reading was an area where growth scores were slightly lagging behind national norms in some cohorts.
The pandemic, he added, cut into instructional times as did students coming and going from e-schools and cyber schools. Lichtel said the matters of reading would be examined carefully by teachers and building principals.
Quarantining of healthy students for suspicion of COVID-19 transmission apparently took a toll on student performance. Lichtel was glad that the practice of having students quarantine if in close proximity of a COVID-positive student had stopped. He said some students may have lost up to 50 school days over the course of a year.
“That lost learning time has a cumulative effect,” Lichtel added. “I believe that cumulative effect grows with sophistication. As students grow older and the farther they are into the school system, a greater impact can be revealed.”
Lichtel said the the district has heard that the NWEA would recalculate its benchmark norms as the pandemic had affected school systems nationwide.
Other board action included approval of recommended head coaches for fall sports. They included Dan Gehers (boys soccer), Emily Stauffer (field hockey), Jeff Kiss (cross country), Matt Wells (girls tennis), Jason Dressler (football), Duane Snayberger (golf) and Renee Fultz (fall cheer).
The retirements of Joan Rogers, elementary school classroom aide, Debra Krout, middle school food service and Darlis Hummel, elementary school secretary were accepted.
The approval of Leilani Witmer as part-time elementary school aide ($14.03 per hour) was approved. Danielle Kitchens (middle school aide, $13.30 per hour) and Nicole Weidman (elementary school aide, $12.50 per hour) were approved for the remainder of the school year. Substitutes Danielle Dressler (bus aide) and Elizabeth Lohr (aide) were also approved for the remainder of the school year..
