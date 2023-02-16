Arts center granted $4,000

Celebrating a $4,000 grant from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund for the Community Arts Center at The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania are, from left, Jennifer Wilson, FCFP president and CEO; Jim Dougherty, CAC executive director; Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of development for the CAC; and Brian Bluth, chair of FCFP’s board of directors.

WILLIAMSPORT — A $4,000 grant will support continued upgrades at a Lycoming County cultural facility. The contribution has been received from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund, through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, for the Community Arts Center

“This generous gift will allow us to begin implementing much-needed upgrades in key areas of the building to help maximize operational efficiency,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We continue to be inspired by the ongoing support of our community, and these funds awarded from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund are yet another example of that generosity.”

