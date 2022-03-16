LEWISBURG — School administrators offered progress reports to Lewisburg Area School District directors at their most recent meeting.
Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, observed that a recent book swap, dress-up theme days and the first music concert in two years made things seem “normal” again.
“I have never seen a group of kids so excited for a concert,” Ruhl said. “They were so ready to go, the parents too. Everybody was so glad to have that opportunity and embrace it.”
Ruhl added that an incoming kindergarten family night was planned.
“A Day in the Life of a Kindergartner” would outline what school is like for a young student. The objective was to alleviate worries of parents, especially those with a first child coming into the district.
Joshua Popowycz, Lewisburg Area High School assistant principal, said the administration would soon meet with junior class members to look ahead to senior year. Special course offerings at Bucknell University, Susquehanna University and the “ACE” program at Bloomsburg University would be outlined.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said he would soon be on the listening end of ideas for new products “pitched” by students. Each had been considered the best in their respective classes and advanced.
The summaries of ideas would also be heard by Steve Stanko, Susquehanna Community Bank vice president, and Shawn McLaughling, Union County director of development.
Drozin said teachers and parents involved helped facilitate some of the activities. But the students were not coached or told how to come up with ideas.
Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said his students were recently visited by SUN Area Technical Institute students. The SUN students, mostly high school seniors, demonstrated some of what they have learned at the New Berlin-based campus. Wetzel said drills, hammers, dental molds and other items were all demonstrated.
Other action at the most recent board meeting included accepting the resignation of Deborah Hummel, contracted social worker for the intermediate and middle schools.
Retirement of Laurie Miller, high school librarian, was also accepted at the end of the current school year.
New support staff included Larisa Minium, high school food service worker ($11.35 per hour, 5 hours per day). New School Age Child Care (SACC) Staff for the 2021-22 school year included Kiera Reichley, SACC general staff ($15 per hour).
Amy Vance was approved as a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.