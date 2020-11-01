Church restoration underway

MILTON — With metal scaffolding stretched across the front of Bethany United Methodist Church, church Pastor Bill McNeal said parishioners and the community alike can now see that work is well underway to rebuild the church from a devastating fire which occurred nearly one year ago.
James Nizinski, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, previously listed the cause of the fire as undetermined. Church members said lights in the building flashed off during a service held the Sunday prior to the Nov. 26 fire.
McNeal previously said the church will be receiving $3 million from its insurance company to cover cleanup and restoration.
“The scaffolding is put up to facilitate the removing of the stained glass windows along Front Street,” McNeal said, earlier this week. “They will be sent out for repairs. There were some pieces that were broken out, either from the heat or the debris.”
He noted that the other stained glass windows in the church sustained minor damage, and will be left in place and be cleaned.
As the windows are removed for repair, McNeal said contractors will also be shoring up the masonry work on the front of the building to make sure the walls don’t collapse as roof beams are removed as part of the restoration process.
The roof is expected to be removed the second week of November. After it is replaced, McNeal said the building will be sealed.
“Once the building is sealed, we will work on the back half of the church, which had the least amount of damage,” he said. “Hopefully by Easter, we can hold services in the back half of the church, which used to be our contemporary worship area.”
Since the fire, the church has been holding services at 11 a.m. Sundays at the West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton.
“A tremendous thank you to the West Milton church,” McNeal said. “They are allowing us to still be ourselves within their community.”
After restoring the back half of Bethany, McNeal said the focus will shift to working on the main sanctuary area. He hopes the area is finished by mid June.
“It’s to the point where we can actually see something being done,” McNeal said. “Before it was done with paperwork and emails.”
Over the past year, he said the ministry of the church has continued in spite of the obstacles.
“We are still supporting the local ministries in town, HandUP and the Salvation Army,” McNeal said.
Members of Bethany have been collecting canned goods and related items which would be included in a Thanksgiving dinner. Those items will be donated to the HandUP Foundation, to give to locals in need.
“We had the financial support for supplying turkeys for HandUP, for their (Thanksgiving) program,” McNeal added.
In addition, he said the church will be purchasing some gift items for individuals in need who are served through the Salvation Army.
Plans are also being made to continue one of the church’s popular fall programs which had to be put on hiatus this year.
“Our normal activity ministry of a coat giveaway, between our loss of supply of coats (in the fire), and the COVID, we don’t have a good supply,” McNeal said. “Next fall, we will be right back at it. We are collecting coats and hats and mittens.”
He said it’s been important for the church to continue its ministry.
“The church is still alive,” McNeal said. “The church was never the building... We feel we have an obligation to God and we have an obligation to the community to make this a better place. We are trying to spread the light and hope that is Christ.”
The church is planning to hold a Christmas Eve service in conjunction with the West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton. That service is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
