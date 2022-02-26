Building up health care heroes

MILTON — A change in the level of confidence becomes evident in many individuals moving through a training program designed to be a stepping stone into the health care industry, and to build up the industry's workforce.
Linda Walker, a health care education coordinator with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) Direct Care Worker Heroes program, tutors program participants preparing to take their certified nursing assistant (CNA) test.
"A lot of people do not have self confidence when we get them," she said. "Working through the program, you can hear them gaining that self confidence... For many of them, this is probably the first time in their lives that has happened."
Katherine Vastine, CSIU's CARES Leadership coordinator, said the Direct Care Worker Heroes program is being funded through a $1.2 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The program was launched in January 2021 and will continue through September.
Direct Care Workers Heroes Program Manager Kerri Kubalak said the program offers baseline courses to train individuals to step into non-certified health care positions, including home health aides, assisted living facility employees and paraprofessional positions in school districts.
In addition, the program provides training opportunities for individuals already working in those positions to move into health care careers which require a certification, such as a certified nursing assistant.
"There are four other grantees across the commonwealth," Vastine said. "We are really fortunate to have it here in Central Pennsylvania. We serve 28 counties."
Those counties include Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, Lycoming, Schuylkill and Luzerne.
According to Kubalak, the program has served 463 participants.
"We will continue to enroll individuals into probably late summer, maybe August," Vastine said.
Kubalak points to Tamika Tate as a shining example of someone whose life has been impacted by participating in the program.
"She was somebody from Lycoming County who was experiencing some homelessness and a few other barriers," Kubalak said. "She gained employment at the Williamsport Home, which offered an in-house nurses aide training."
In a statement provided by CSIU, Tate said working with one of the program's career coaches helped her self-esteem.
"(The coach) made me feel like someone does care," Tate said. "That makes a huge difference when you face bing homeless and hopeless... It helps the spirit recover and have faith again."
Kubalak said a career coach works with enrollees throughout the program, and continues with them for 90 days after they gain employment in the field.
Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said there was a shortage of health care workers. Throughout the pandemic, that shortage has increased.
"What has happened, the fast-food industry and retail h ave said 'oh look, we will give you $15, $20 per hour," Walker said. "The long-term care worker, the direct care worker said 'I can go there... I don't have the responsibility. I don't have the lives in my hands."
Vastine said those who work in the health care industry feel called to serve.
"I think it draws people in that have a good heart," she said. "It's something that you want to do, just to help people."
For individuals like Tate, Kubalak said the program opens doors which participants "never saw before."
"It's more of a career pathway than retail and food service," Kubalak said. "That's what we try to talk to (participants) about in the beginning. Look at this as to where you can go."
For more information on the program, visit csiu.org/DCWHeroes.
