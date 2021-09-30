LEWISBURG — The defense for Melissa Keister rested as the second day of the Union County woman’s trial drew to a close.
Keister, 37, of New Columbia, was charged in 2019 with of a felony count of endangering the welfare of children after an investigation into allegations of abuse of a foster child in her care. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
The child, according to court documents, was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder. Testimony on the first day described behavior associated with the conditions including hoarding of food and soiling surroundings with one’s own waste.
Keister testified Wednesday before a jury of six men and six women in the courtroom of Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock. She said she never withheld food from the child as punishment. But as had been previously noted by other caregivers, the child did refuse food at times.
Clinical Psychologist Dr. William Krieger, appearing for the defense, testified Wednesday that the child endured a past history of neglect from her biological family. Reactive attachment disorder, he noted, may result due to occurrences at age 2 or before.
Symptoms also included the inability to bond with another person and other behaviors which become more apparent when the child feels threatened. A talk with the child in his office, Krieger recalled, showed no symptoms and was actually good conversation.
During cross-examination, D. Peter Johnson, Union County District attorney, referred to the allegation that the child was made to sleep in her underwear in a taped-off area on a hardwood floor at the Keister residence. When asked, Krieger conceded it would not be a safe practice.
Johnson also asked if diagnosing certain disorders was an “art” or “science.” Krieger replied that while the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) was reasonably objective, the decision still came down to “clinical judgement.” He said no individual “perfectly” fits the models described in the DSM.
Closing arguments were expected today, the third day of the trial.
