WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Jessica Callahan, MSN, CNM, WHNP-BC, to the care team at SH OB/GYN in Williamsport.
Callahan is a certified nurse midwife and board-certified women’s health care nurse practitioner. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Yale University School of Nursing, Orange, Conn. Before joining UPMC, she served as a maternity nurse for two years at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, Conn.
“As a midwife, I care for women across their lifespan, providing gynecological care, family planning services, wellness services, and menopause care,” said Callahan. “I build a relationship with each woman so I can understand what her health and wellness goals are for the stage of life she’s in. We then work together to achieve her health goals so she can live life to the fullest.”
Certified nurse midwives are health professionals licensed to provide care to women from adolescence through adulthood, including ob-gyn and maternity care. They are educated in intensive medical programs and must pass a national examination.
Callahan is accepting new patients and referrals at SH OB/GYN located in the Health Innovation Center, 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport.
For more information on Women’s Health services at UPMC, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.