DeFehr joins Girl Scouts

Harrisburg — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently welcomed Miriam DeFehr as its new chief development officer.
DeFehr’s extensive financial industry experience spans more than two decades. Combine that skillset with her passion for assisting the midstate nonprofit community – especially those influencing the lives of girls and women – and it makes for an especially effective fit with GSHPA.
“I care deeply about my community and the strong relationships that I have developed,” DeFehr said. “I am so excited to continue building those partnerships in my new role with GSHPA, which will help serve the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”
Before joining GSHPA, DeFehr has held financial leadership positions with F&M Trust, AgChoice Farm Credit and Centric Bank. She is a graduate of the Leadership Harrisburg Area Community Leadership Series program and serves on several midstate boards, including Leadership Harrisburg Area, Historic Harrisburg Association, and The Foundation for Enhancing Communities’ Fund for Women and Girls.
